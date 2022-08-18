Half Year 2022 Siegfried Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Peter Stierli -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the presentation of our half year 2022 results. My name is Peter Stierli, I will be your host today. And I'm here with our CEO, Wolfgang Wienand; and our CFO, Reto Suter.



This session is split in 2 parts. We will first have the presentation of our financial results, together with a strategic outlook. Then we will have a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)



With that and without further ado, I would like to hand over to our CEO, Wolfgang Wienand.



Wolfgang Wienand - Siegfried Holding AG - CEO



Yes. Thank you very much, Peter. And also a warm welcome from my side. And we will be happy to actually guide you through our financial figures and also adding a bit more color on what we did with the company over the past 6 months and what we plan to do with Siegfried in the future.



As always, we try to provide you with a meaningful title, which essentially already contains the most important messages of the following presentation. This time, it is with strong momentum through turbulent