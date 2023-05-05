May 05, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Peter Stierli - Siegfried Holding AG - Head of Corporate Communications
Dear all, on behalf of the Siegfried team, I would like to welcome you on this very special and remarkable day in the 150 years history of Siegfried. With me in the room is Wolfgang Wienand, our CEO; and Reto Suter, our CFO.
We will start with a presentation about yesterday's announcement and then followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) I would like to inform you that this call will be recorded.
Without ado, I would like to hand over to Wolfgang.
Wolfgang Wienand - Siegfried Holding AG - CEO
Yes. Thank you very much, Peter, and also warm welcome from my side. And actually, probably a great pleasure for the whole team here in the room to present to you what we have been working on over the last month and eventually have been able to successfully execute yesterday evening, which is that we, Siegfried, acquired a 95% majority stake in DiNAMIQS. We will talk about that company to establish a best-in-class development and manufacturing organization for gene
Siegfried Holding AG Analyst Call Transcript
May 05, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...