Siegfried Holding AG Analyst Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Peter Stierli - Siegfried Holding AG - Head of Corporate Communications



Dear all, on behalf of the Siegfried team, I would like to welcome you on this very special and remarkable day in the 150 years history of Siegfried. With me in the room is Wolfgang Wienand, our CEO; and Reto Suter, our CFO.



We will start with a presentation about yesterday's announcement and then followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) I would like to inform you that this call will be recorded.



Without ado, I would like to hand over to Wolfgang.



Wolfgang Wienand - Siegfried Holding AG - CEO



Yes. Thank you very much, Peter, and also warm welcome from my side. And actually, probably a great pleasure for the whole team here in the room to present to you what we have been working on over the last month and eventually have been able to successfully execute yesterday evening, which is that we, Siegfried, acquired a 95% majority stake in DiNAMIQS. We will talk about that company to establish a best-in-class development and manufacturing organization for gene