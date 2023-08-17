Half Year 2023 Siegfried Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Peter Stierli - Siegfried Holding AG - Head of Corporate Communications



Good morning, and welcome to the presentation of our half year results 2023. With me today, again, Wolfgang Wienand, our CEO; and Reto Suter, our CFO.



We will first start with a summary of the highlights of the first half year 2023. Reto will then talk about the financials in more detail. This is followed by a presentation by Wolfgang on the outlook and the priorities ahead of us. (Operator Instructions)



Without further ado, I would like to hand over to Wolfgang. Please.



Wolfgang Wienand - Siegfried Holding AG - CEO



Thank you very much, Peter. And also a warm welcome from my side, and we will be happy to guide you through the last 6 months of our company and what we did during that time and what we as a global team at Siegfried accomplished.



So Siegfried delivers strong sales and profitability in the first half 2023 based on a resilient and well-diversified business portfolio. What does it mean specifically? Net sales up to CHF 607 million as compared to prior