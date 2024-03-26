SGS SA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 26, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Calvin Grieder - SGS SA - Chairman



Ladies and gentlemen, dear shareholders, on behalf of the Board of Directors, I'm pleased to welcome you to the SGS 2024 AGM. This year, for the first time, the meeting is broadcasted via the live webcast, allowing shareholders who could not join us here in Geneva to follow the deliberation online. My welcome is extended to those who are joining us via the Internet.



During the first part of the meeting, we will share with you information about our company, our performance during the past year and more importantly, our strategy going forward. In the second part, we will conduct the formal part of the meeting, answering your questions and deliberate on all items on the agenda.



So it is my pleasure again to stand in front of you during this AGM. I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your continued support and interest in our company. For you all here and also on the webcast, I would like to introduce my colleagues on stage, which is -- on the very right side, Frankie Ng, our departing CEO; then we have Olivier Merkt. He is the Head of