Full Year 2023 SIG PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2024 / 10:15AM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to this SIG full-year results 2023. (Operator Instructions) I'm now going to hand you over to Gavin Slark, CEO. Gavin, over to you.



Gavin Slark - SIG PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Hi. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to our results presentation for SIG for 2023. And just in case you don't know, I'm Gavin Slark; I'm the CEO. Joined today by Ian Ashton, who is our CFO. Thank you all for coming. I know it's a very busy day, a very busy week, but great to see so many people in the room physically. And welcome to anyone who's watching on the webcast as well.



Our overall schedule for this morning is relatively simple. A very brief overview from myself. Ian will then take you through the detail of the financials, and then I'll come back and give you an update on a business review at the end of the session.



I think in terms of the overview on where we are, first of all, I'd just like to start off by saying thank you to all of our colleagues all the way across the business for their hard work and