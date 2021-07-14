Full Year 2021 Solid State PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 14, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Presentation

Jul 14, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Gary Marsh

Solid State plc - CEO

* Peter James

Solid State plc - Group Finance Director

* John Macmichael

Solid State plc - Director



=====================

Unidentified Participant



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Solid State plc final results presentation. To start with if we could cover a couple of housekeeping items. Before we begin, we would like to submit the following poll, which you will see on your screens. (Conference Instructions)



The company may not be in a position to answer every question it receives during the presentation. However, the company will review all questions submitted today and publish responses where appropriate. These will be available via Investor Meet Company dashboard.



Finally, we'd like to remind you that this presentation is being recorded.



And I would now like to hand you over to Chief Executive Gary Marsh; Group Finance Director, Peter