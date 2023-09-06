Solid State PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 06, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Solid State plc. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand you over to Chairman, Nigel Rogers.



Nigel Rogers - Solid State plc - Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you very much, Tom, and welcome, everybody, both in the room and those joining us online to the Annual General Meeting of Solid State plc. We're here live in the room in Redditch with four shareholders attending in person in addition to the Board. So almost the headcount in the room outnumbering the Board but not quite. But very good to see here today. Thank you and thanks for joining us online.



I'll start off with introductions to the Board. I think the camera should be broad enough for you for everybody to be in view. I'll start with the executive team, most of which will be known to you. Gary Marsh, CEO; Pete James, who is CFO; and the two divisional directors, John Macmichael and Matthew Richards, who run the components and the systems businesses, respectively,



The nonexecutive team, we've seen some