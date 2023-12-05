Half Year 2024 Solid State PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 05, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Tom Cooper - Walbrook PR Limited - IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Solid State results presentation. Before we begin, we would like to submit the following poll, which you will see on your screens, throughout this presentation, investors will be in listen-only mode. However, questions are encouraged and can be submitted at any time for the Q&A tab situation on the right-hand corner of your screen or if anyone has dialed in via [email protected].



Our company may not be in a position to answer every question it receives during the presentation. However, the company will review all questions submitted today and publish responses where appropriate, these will be available via your Investor Meet Company dashboard. Finally, we'd like to remind you that this presentation is being recorded.



I would now like to hand you over to Chief Executive, Gary Marsh; Chief Financial Officer, Peter James; and John Macmichael, Managing Director of Solid State, the group's Components Division. Gentleman.



Gary Marsh - Solid State PLC - CEO