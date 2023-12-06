Half Year 2024 Solid State PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 06, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Tom Cooper - Walbrook PR - IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Solid State results presentation. And before we begin, we would like to submit the following poll, which you will see on your screens. (Event Instructions)



A company may not be in a position to answer every question it receives during the presentation. However, the company will review all questions submitted today and publish responses where appropriate, these will be available via your Investor Meet Company dashboard. Finally, we'd like to remind you that this presentation is being recorded.



I would now like to hand you over to Chief Executive, Gary Marsh, Chief Financial Officer, Peter James, and John Macmichael, Managing Director of Solid State, the Group's Components Division. Gentlemen?



Gary Marsh - Solid State plc - CEO



Thank you, Tom. thank you to, I just two shows joining us what is our 11th presentation for Investor Meet Company and also welcome new people to Solid State. We had find the presentation informative, and we look forward to taking your