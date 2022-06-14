Somero Enterprises Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 14, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello and welcome to the Somero Enterprises 2022 annual general meeting. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Lawrence Horsch, Chairman of the Board. Mr. Chairman, please go ahead.
Lawrence Horsch - Somero Enterprises, Inc. - Chairman
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the annual general meeting of Somero Enterprises, Inc. at which all shareholders are entitled to be present and vote on the resolutions to be proposed at the meeting.
The quorum for the annual general meeting is one-third of the outstanding voting shares of the company in person or by their duly appointed proxy and [entitled to vote]. As the requisite quorum is present, I declare the meeting open.
Assuming that everyone has a copy of the notice convening the meeting, with your permission, we will take the notice convening the meeting as read. Is that agreed? All in favor, aye.
Unidentified Participant
Aye.
