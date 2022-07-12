Full Year 2022 Sosandar PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Julie Lavington - Sosandar plc - Joint CEO



Good morning, everybody, and thank you very much for joining us today. So just to talk about the agenda. First of all, the presentation will be about 35 minutes, and then we'd be delighted to take your questions at the end.



So as well as the usual sections on financials, KPIs, and strategy, we've dedicated a section in the presentation upfront, which specifically looks at to Sosandar's winning formula. Investors have been really keen to understand what is driving our success and what's unique about our business, which has enabled us to keep navigating the many external challenges that all businesses are facing. And as part of our strategy section after the financials, we will be specifically addressing the market backdrop and looking at the challenges of the current economic climate and how we intend to navigate them. So first, onto the highlights of the year and current trading.



Alison Hall - Sosandar plc - Joint CEO



So it's been a brilliant year. Revenue is up 142% year on year at GBP29.5 million. And the key