Half Year 2022 Sosandar PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Dec 13, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

* Alison Hall

Sosandar plc - Joint-CEO

* Julie Lavington

Sosandar plc - Joint-CEO

* Steve Dilks

Sosandar plc - CFO



Alison Hall - Sosandar plc - Joint-CEO



Morning, everyone. So firstly today, we're going to take you through the half-year 2023 financials. But we know investors are particularly interested in current trading, especially with the current economic backdrop, so the second half of the presentation is dedicated to this and includes current trading; product expansion; customer acquisition and retention; operations; sales channels; and finally, the outlook for the future.



Julie Lavington - Sosandar plc - Joint-CEO



So before Steve goes through the details, the key highlights of the first six months of the financial year. So we had revenue of GBP21 million, which is up 72% year on year. We've had our second six months of profitability, and this