Q4 2022 Sosandar PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Apr 12, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Julie Lavington - Sosandar plc - Co-CEO & Co-Founder



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the call. Here with me today is Ali Hall, my co-CEO, and our Chief Financial Officer, Steve Dilks. As with previous trading update calls, we'll be providing a short summary of the update, followed by a Q&A session ending at 9:00 AM.



We are extremely pleased to be reporting on what has been a milestone year for Sosandar, with revenue of GBP42.5 million, which is 44% up versus last year. We have delivered our first full year of profitability with PBT expected to be at least GBP1.6 million, a substantial positive swing of GBP2.2 million versus a GBP0.6 million loss in FY22. We are incredibly proud of the business that we've built. Sonsandar has grown from a true start-up business just six years ago to a brand which is delivering multi-million pound revenue and is profitable.



This growth has been delivered against a backdrop of some of the most challenging macroeconomic times ever experienced, and our sustained performance is testament to how well our product resonates with our customers.

