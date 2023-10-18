Q2 2023 Sosandar PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Oct 18, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Sosandar trading and strategic update webinar. (Operator Instructions) This webinar has been recorded. I now hand over to Ali Hall, Joint CEO. Ali, over to you.



Ali Hall - Sosandar PLC - Joint CEO



Morning, everyone. Thank you for dialing in today. I'm here with Co-CEO, Julie Lavington; and CFO, Steve Dilks. We're here today to talk about our half-year trading update and the exciting expansion of Sosandar's omnichannel strategy.



So to look at the agenda for today, first, we're going to look at the Sosandar journey. So you can see the key steppingstones of what we've achieved so far that have led to this next stage in our strategy. Then we will talk about our key strategic goals of where this business is going to. Then we'll look in more detail at our nationwide store strategy. And lastly, we will talk about the investment program that enables us to execute our plan, a plan that we've got the cash headroom to self-fund.



Julie Lavington - Sosandar PLC - Joint CEO



Good morning, everyone. So when we