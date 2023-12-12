Dec 12, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Julie Lavington - Sosandar PLC - Joint Chief Executive Officer, Founder, Executive Director



Good morning, everybody and thank you for joining us. So here with me today is Ali, Co-CEO; and Steve, our CFO.



So just to talk you through the agenda for today. We're going to kick off with our autumn trading highlights, then Steve is going to do half one financials and some more financial detail on our autumn trading, followed by Ali and I looking at our operational progress, just a conclusion, and then over to you for questions.



We've started the second half of the financial year really well with strong autumn trading in the months of October and November which are our key trading months. This is both on our own site and through third parties and we are on track for full-year guidance. Revenue is up 16% year on year and both October and November are PBT positive.



Our decision to reduce price promotional activity has delivered the positive results we anticipated, with margin rising to 59.8% from 56.4% last year. We've successfully launched with Freemans online and in store with