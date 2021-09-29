Half Year 2022 1Spatial PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 29, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Claire Milverton - 1Spatial PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to 1Spatial's interim results presentation. I'm joined today by Andy Fabian, our CFO, and the presentation we're