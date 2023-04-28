Apr 28, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the 1Spatial plc investor presentation. (Operator Instructions) Before we begin, I'd like to submit the following poll.
I'd now like to hand you have t1so Claire Milverton, CEO. Good morning.
Claire Milverton - 1Spatial plc - CEO
Good morning, everyone, and thanks very much for the introduction, Alisandro. So yes, here we are for 1Spatial's year-end results to January 31, 2023. And I'm really pleased to introduce today Stuart Ritchie, our new fantastic CFO, who joined just at the end of December. So he had quite a busy time for rest of the year and January. So I'll let you say hello, Stuart.
Stuart Ritchie - 1Spatial plc - CFO
Hi. Hi there. I'll provide a more fuller introduction when I get to my section, but hello. So thanks for the introduction, Claire. Quite the pleasure.
Claire Milverton - 1Spatial plc - CEO
Good. Okay, right. So what are we going to cover today? So a quick overview from me, a background of the business, for those
Full Year 2023 1Spatial PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 28, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...