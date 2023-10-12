Oct 12, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
Presentation
Corporate Participants
* Claire Milverton
1Spatial plc - CEO
* Stuart Ritchie
1Spatial plc - CFO
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the 1Spatial plc investor presentation. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to hand you over to Claire Milverton, CEO. Good morning.
Claire Milverton - 1Spatial plc - CEO
Good morning, everyone, and thank you very much for the introduction, Lily. I'm glad Claire Milverton, CEO of 1Spatial, and I'm joined today by Stuart Ritchie, our CFO.
Stuart Ritchie - 1Spatial plc - CFO
Hello.
Claire Milverton - 1Spatial plc - CEO
The order of today is our interim results to July 31, 2024 (sic - "2023"). So we're going to first of all cover -- give a brief overview 1Spatial and the highlights. Then I'll hand over to Stuart. He will take us through a financial review. Then back to me for
Half Year 2024 1Spatial PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
