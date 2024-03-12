1Spatial PLC Investor Webinar Transcript

Mar 12, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Andrew Roberts - 1Spatial PLC - Non-Executive Chairman



Hi. Thanks. Good afternoon, all in one and welcome to the 1Streetworks' presentation. We're delighted to have so many of you joining us on the call today. I think this will be an informative and exciting part of our history. Through the successful creation and commercialization of the 1Streetworks' SaaS offering, we have the opportunity here to transform the financial profile of 1Spatial, accelerating the group's transition from a services-led organization through a high-growth, high-margin, software-as-a-service business. Software is the emphasis here. As many of you will know, I've been involved in the evolution of several successful young software businesses.



And my view is that 1Streetworks performed the key of 1Spatial's potential. It's innovative, it's unique, very hard to replicate. It delivers compelling margin and cash generation for our clients. And importantly, having built in the cloud, it's scalable with high gross margins as the application service scales. The signing of the first contract with UK Power Networks provided the team