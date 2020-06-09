Jun 09, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

James Lowe - Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - IR Contact Officer



Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you very much indeed for dialing into today's Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust full year results presentation. My name is James Lowe, and I look at the business development for the Schroder Investment Trust business. I'm pleased to be joined on the call this morning by Duncan Owen, Global Head of Real Estate at Schroder, and Nick Montgomery, Head of UK Real Estate Schroder. Together, Nick and Duncan, our co-managers, the SREIT, Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, and have been so since the company IPO-ed back in 2004.



Just before we get into the main presentation, I'd like to remind our listeners that you can submit your questions throughout the presentation, and we'll try and answer as many of them as possible following the conclusion of the formal presentation. I'd just also like to point out to our listeners there's also links in the attachments tab to download the annual report and presentation. And with that, I'd like to hand over to Duncan to take us through