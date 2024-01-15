SRT Marine Systems PLC Ordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jan 15, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Simon Tucker - SRT Marine Systems PLC - CEO



Good morning, everybody. My name is Simon Tucker, CEO of SRT Marine Systems. For those of you that have not watched the webcast before, we have a few game rules. One is I'm not going to make anybody inside. Number two, because of the nature of our customers, unfortunately we can't be as open and give as much of a running commentary as some as you might want, as you'll understand, these are their security arrangements and private affairs, so apologies if I can't be as open as I would otherwise want.



So let's first of all talk about the corporate activity that we have done in the last few weeks where we raised a total of GBP10.5 million of new equity. Much of that came from a strategic investor, company called Ocean Infinity who approached us on the basis that there is a lot of synergy between what we're doing. Ocean Infinity is a very clever company that is focused on subsea surveillance. And of course, in our world, maritime domain awareness doesn't just mean the surface, it also means subsea and near surface if you can imagine looking out from the