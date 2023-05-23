May 23, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* James Bruegger

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc - Managing Partner & C.I.O.

* Mark Boggett

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc - CEO & Managing Partner

* William Elliott Whitehorn

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc - Chair



Conference Call Participants

Good morning, and welcome to the Seraphim Space Investment Trust Results Webinar. I'm joined by Will Whitehorn, Chair; Mark Boggett, CEO; and James Bruegger, the CIO. Seraphim are going to make a short presentation, which will highlight the main features of the results this morning before we break for Q&A. (Operator Instructions)



And with that, let me hand over to Will Whitehorn, who will introduce the results.



William Elliott Whitehorn - Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc - Chair



