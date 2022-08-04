Aug 04, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* David McCreadie

Secure Trust Bank PLC - CEO

* Rachel Lawrence

Secure Trust Bank PLC - CFO



Conference Call Participants

* Perlie Mong

KBW - Analyst

* Alexander Bowers

Berenberg - Analyst

* Gary Greenwood

Shore Capital Stockbrokers - Analyst



David McCreadie - Secure Trust Bank PLC - CEO



Morning, everyone, and thank you for taking the time to join us for our 2022 interim results presentation. I'll let you read this slide to explain the basis of reporting today. References made to statutory results, which reflect both continuing or core and discontinued or non-core operations as reported in our interim report for the six months ended June 30.



When we presented the group's 2021 annual results at the end of March, we acknowledged the changing external environment, including the Russian invasion of