Aug 04, 2022 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Aug 04, 2022 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* David McCreadie
Secure Trust Bank PLC - CEO
* Rachel Lawrence
Secure Trust Bank PLC - CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Perlie Mong
KBW - Analyst
* Alexander Bowers
Berenberg - Analyst
* Gary Greenwood
Shore Capital Stockbrokers - Analyst
=====================
David McCreadie - Secure Trust Bank PLC - CEO
Morning, everyone, and thank you for taking the time to join us for our 2022 interim results presentation. I'll let you read this slide to explain the basis of reporting today. References made to statutory results, which reflect both continuing or core and discontinued or non-core operations as reported in our interim report for the six months ended June 30.
When we presented the group's 2021 annual results at the end of March, we acknowledged the changing external environment, including the Russian invasion of
Half Year 2022 Secure Trust Bank PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 04, 2022 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...