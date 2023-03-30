Full Year 2022 Secure Trust Bank PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 30, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

David McCreadie - Secure Trust Bank PLC - CEO



Good morning, and thank you for taking the time to join us through our 2022 full-year results presentation. As usual, I'll provide an update on the group's progress and then hand over to Rachel to take you through the detailed numbers, and then I'll summarize the progress we've made and share my views on the outlook for the group.



I wanted to comment briefly on recent events in the banking sector and broader markets, and why I believe we remain well-positioned to weather these uncertain times through last year, as one felt the impact of geopolitical uncertainty, the energy crisis, rising inflation, and of course, rising interest rates.



In recent weeks, there's been significant volatility with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Central Bank, and the acquisition of CrÃ©dit Suisse by UBS. Not surprisingly, there's increased nervousness across the global sector for both equity and debt holders. We remain confident in our business model and our liquidity and capital positions. 100% of our deposits from retail customers, and 95% of those deposits