Half Year 2023 Secure Trust Bank PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

David McCreadie - Secure Trust Bank PLC - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for taking the time to join us for our 2023 interim results presentation. I'll let you read this slide to explain the basis of reporting in today's presentation. Reference is made to statutory results, which reflect both continuing and discontinued operations, as reported in our interim report for the six months ended June 30, 2023.



This slide shows the running order for today. I'll comment on our performance and strategic priorities before Rachel covers off the financial results. And then I'll come back to talk about the outlook at the end before we take questions.



When we presented the group's 2022 results at the end of March, I commented on the inflationary pressures that were mounting for households and businesses. Inflation has been more persistent than expected. And the Monetary Policy Committee has continued to take action, with the latest rate rise last week taking bank base rate to 5.25% for the first time in 15 years.



We're, therefore operating in a higher-interest-rate environment