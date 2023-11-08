Secure Trust Bank PLC Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Lord Forsyth - Secure Trust Bank PLC - Chairman



Good morning and thank you for taking the time to join us in person and online. I'd like to make some brief remarks about Secure Trust Bank ahead of David and his colleagues presenting to you.



Firstly, who are we? We are not a challenger bank. We are a highly successful specialist lender with a banking license. As Chairman, I was really proud of how much STB has achieved in recent years. We've seen the management -- the senior management team refreshed, have developed a clear strategic initiative and narrative, become more focused on our remaining specialist lending businesses, and navigated the uncertainty of Brexit, the pandemic, inflation, and the geopolitical volatility of recent times.



At times, I felt like a pharaoh as one challenge after another was facing us. The current level of interest rates will obviously have an impact on consumers and businesses and banks, although I for one believe, as the market now seems to expect, that rates have peaked and will start to come down again during 2024. Despite all the turbulences around us,