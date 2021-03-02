Mar 02, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Steve Windsor - Supermarket Income REIT plc - Principal



Good morning, all, and welcome to Supermarket Income REIT's half year results webinar.



In terms of webinar logistics, I'm reliably informed everybody has the ability to type in questions at any stage before, during, or after the presentation. But you do need to type them in as the webinar doesn't facilitate [level] questions. We'll then do our best to answer these at the end of the presentation.



So, this is Steve Windsor speaking. And I'm joined by Ben Green, Steve Noble, and Nat Markham. Between us, we'd like to take you through the financials, run through our approach to environmental, social, and corporate governance, and give an update on our renewable energy initiatives. We'll take a look at our current portfolio and the makeup of our rental income. And finally, we'll leave you with our perspective on the outlook for UK grocery.



The last 12 months have provided a very supportive grocery market backdrop. The sector continues to be a net beneficiary of changes in consumer habits. We've seen increased investment demand