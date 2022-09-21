Sep 21, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Ben Green - Atrato Capital Limited - Principal



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to SUPR's fifth annual results. I'm going to kick off and then hand over to Haff to take you through financials. And then Rob is going to take you through sustainability in the portfolio. Steven will round out with thoughts on the sector.



So in this challenging macro economic backdrop, we're very fortunate to be investing in a highly resilient sector. Our investment strategy in grocery property is structurally supported through growth in population and non-discretionary spending. Omnichannel stores form a critical part of the nation's food infrastructure with flexibility to satisfy customers' needs, both in-store and online. And of course, our income benefits from inflation-linked rents.



Turning to the business highlights, we deployed GBP597 million and successfully continue to buy long income, which means that despite the passage of time, we managed -- we maintained our WAULT at 15 years. We also increased the A-C EPC ratings of our portfolio by 11%. As a result of our transition to the premium list, we also