Mar 30, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Presentation

Mar 30, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Steven Noble

Atrato Capital Limited - Chief Investment Officer

* Robert Abraham

Atrato Capital Limited - MD, Fund Management



=====================

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Supermarket Income REIT plc investor presentation. (Operator Instructions) Before we begin, I'd like to submit the following poll. And I'd now like to hand you over to Steven Noble, Chief Investment Officer. Good afternoon to you, sir.



Steven Noble - Atrato Capital Limited - Chief Investment Officer



Good afternoon, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining. My name is Steven Noble. I'm one of the co-founders of Atrato Capital and, currently, CIO of Atrato. And I'm joined by Robert Abraham, who is the Managing Director for the Supermarket Income REIT fund.



I just wanted to start by giving you an overview of the three core pillars behind the investment strategy of the Supermarket Income