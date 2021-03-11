Full Year 2020 Savills PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Mark Ridley - Savills plc - Group CEO, Member of the Executive Board & Director



So a very good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this morning's virtual presentation of Savills' Preliminary Results for 12 months ending December 31, 2020. I've never thought I'd say this, but it's actually quite nice wearing a suit and tie again, although perhaps I do need a bit of a haircut.



Looking back to March of last year, none of us could have anticipated the global impact of the pandemic on all aspects of our personal and business lives, the tragedy and hardship felt by so many during the period but now the genuine hope and optimism as we are starting to see vaccines rollout and the world can think again about being physically connected. Savills has multi-sector expertise in its DNA, allowing us to advise on all elements of real estate, whether they are those hardest hit by the effects of the pandemic or those that have risen both in investor and occupier demand during the period. What is likely to be a lasting legacy will be a focus on ESG, data and technology, and we're continuing to invest