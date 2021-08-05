Half Year 2021 Savills PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Mark Ridley - Savills plc - Group CEO, Member of the Executive Board & Director



I'm conscious everybody will be busy today. So I'm going to start. And good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this morning's virtual presentation of Savills preliminary results for the 6 months ending 30th of June 2021.



I want to thank all of you for joining us today, and Simon and I hope that we can present results in person to many of you at the year-end.



Despite this lack of face-to-face contact, I'm delighted to say that the entire business continues to perform very strongly, thanks to the efforts of our dedicated workforce, the support of our loyal clients and the commitment of our shareholders. At our full year results in March of this year, I highlighted our continued strategy, which was to maintain our operational bench strength despite the obvious headwinds affecting some of the transactional markets. And this was making sure we invested for the future recovery. I'm pleased to say that we're already seeing the benefits from this strategy in our results. Whilst the world has been