Full Year 2021 Savills PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Mark Ridley - Savills plc - Group CEO, Member of the Executive Board & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this morning's presentation of Savills' preliminary results for the 12 months ending 31st December 2021. Whilst this presentation remains virtual, I'm determined that we will return to physical presentations in the future alongside continued virtual presentations for those that cannot attend.



The timing of these results coincide more or less with the second anniversary of the start of the COVID pandemic. And if one looks back over the last 24 months or so, so much has been achieved on a journey to ending the pandemic. And the strong performance of our business, which I will highlight today is a fitting testament to the commitment of our outstanding global workforce, together with our strategy to maintain our bench strength and continue to invest in our business at a future recovery as world markets reconnect. This reconnection I look forward to, enjoying the familiarity of the return to normal in many things that we do, but also appreciating the changes and