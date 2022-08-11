Half Year 2022 Savills PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

J. J. Mark Ridley - Savills plc - Group CEO, Member of the Executive Board & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this morning's presentation of Savills' results for the 6 months ending 30th of June 2022. Before I start, I might just say that Simon and I aren't wearing the same shirts and tie even though it looks like it on the screen. Simon shirt is pink, mine is white. Otherwise, we look pretty similar.



The format of today's presentation will be well known to you. I will provide you with the highlights of our results, an overview of the main market dynamics that we've experienced as well as summarizing some of the key business developments initiatives we've undertaken during the period. Simon will then take you through the financial review, and I will conclude with our summary and outlook for the second half of the year.



I emphasized in March, the great challenges presented by the war in Ukraine, creating increased concerns over global security as well as accelerating inflationary pressures. And whilst the cautionary effects of this were already evident