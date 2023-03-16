Full Year 2022 Savills PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

J. J. Mark Ridley - Savills plc - Group CEO, Member of the Executive Board & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this morning's presentation of Savills preliminary results for the 12 months ending 31st December 2022. It's a virtual presentation. I think Simon and I had the foresight not to drag you across London with the travel disruption that we're all encountering at the moment.



The format of today's presentation will be familiar to many of you. I will provide the highlights of our results with an overview of the macro themes that we've experienced during the year as well as summarizing the key business development initiatives. Simon will then take you through a detailed financial review of the segments of all our businesses and I will conclude by highlighting our summary and outlook for the year, our usual double act.



At our half year presentation in August last year, I highlighted the effect -- market reaction to the increasing geopolitical uncertainty as well as the fast inflationary pressures and the effects of central bank intervention. The interest