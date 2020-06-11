Full Year 2020 Syncona Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 11, 2020 / NTS GMT

Martin Patrick Murphy - Syncona Limited - CEO of Syncona Investment Management Ltd.



Good morning, and welcome to Syncona's presentation for final results 2020. So this has been a year of strong progress across the business, and we've really devoted the business both in terms of strengthening our capital pool and the operational and clinical progress we've made right across the portfolio.



Coming first to the capital pool. During the year, we closed the sales of Blue Earth and Nightstar. We received cash proceeds of GBP 593 million, representing a 6.6x multiple of invested capital. That meant that we closed the year with a capital pool of GBP 767 million, which really puts the business in an excellent position to continue to support our companies over the years to come, and I think really validates the actions that we took during 2018 and 2019, really to -- time to build the Blue Earth and Nightstar companies and move them through to a divestment decision.



On the operational front, we have 9 active clinical trials, and we strengthened the teams across our portfolio. We'd like to call out that