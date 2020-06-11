Jun 11, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Syncona final results for the year ending 31st of March 2020. On the call today, we have Martin Murphy, CEO; John Bradshaw, CFO; Chris Hollowood, CIO; and Danny Bar-Zohar, Syncona Partner.



Martin, when you're ready. Thank you.



Martin Patrick Murphy - Syncona Limited - CEO of Syncona Investment Management Ltd.



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the call. It's a pleasure to be speaking with you. We've got the full team here. We would, of course, normally be looking to meeting you all in person, but in these rather exceptional circumstances, we're moving to this format and look forward to getting some good questions.



So operator, do we have the first question?



Questions and Answers:

(Operator Instructions) We currently have no questions. I do apologize, we have our first question from Miles Dixon.- Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - AnalystI think for me, Martin,