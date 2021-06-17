Full Year 2021 Syncona Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 17, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Syncona's Full Year Results 2021 Presentation. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to CEO, Martin Murphy, to open the presentation. Please go ahead.



Martin Patrick Murphy - Syncona Limited - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to Syncona's annual results. This has been a good year for us of strong progress despite the obvious challenges that we faced during the year. Of course, we're not alone in that with the challenges that the pandemic has provided to society generally. Actually, it's been -- and I think worth noting a remarkable year for Biosciences and never has the contribution of innovative life science technology been more obvious than the contribution that vaccines have made and the speed with which those vaccines have been both developed and rolled out and really provided the pathway for society generally to exit from the pandemic. It's been a very busy year for us, and this chart summarizes the things that we've achieved. I don't propose to talk to all of them. We would like to call out a few highlights