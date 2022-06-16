Full Year 2022 Syncona Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 16, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Syncona's full year results for 2021-2022 financial year. (Operator Instructions) I'd like to advise all participants that this call is being recorded.
I will now hand over to the CEO of Syncona Limited, Martin Murphy, to open the presentation. Martin, please go ahead.
Martin Patrick Murphy - Syncona Limited - CEO
Good morning, and welcome to Syncona's annual results. Before we step into the specifics of last year, I'd like to just step back and look at what we've achieved over the last 10 years. Syncona was founded back in 2012. And at that time, we set out with a very ambitious plan to transform the way in which innovative life science technology in the U.K. was commercialized through company creation and to thereby deliver economic returns and innovative new treatments for patients.
Since 2012, we've built 18 companies. We've delivered over GBP 900 million with attractive returns. And from a patient perspective, we've taken 3 products into pivotal trials, which is the last trial prior to
