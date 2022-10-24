Oct 24, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the AGTC Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that during this conference call, AGTC may make forward-looking statements, including statements about the proposed transactions between subsidiaries of Syncona Limited and AGTC, the expected time line for completing the transaction, future financial and operating results and benefits of the transaction, future opportunities for the combined company and any other statements about future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact, including statements containing believes, anticipates, plans, expects, may, will, would, intends, estimates and similar expressions should also be considered to be forward-looking statements.
There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including the risk that the proposed transactions may not be completed in a timely
Syncona Ltd to Acquire Applied Genetic Technologies Corp Call Transcript
Oct 24, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...