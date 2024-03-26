Full Year 2023 Atos SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 26, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Paul N. Saleh - Atos SE - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you for joining us this morning to discuss our full year 2023 results. On the call with me today is Carlo d'Asaro Biondo, our Group COO; and Jacques-FranÃ§ois de Prest, our Group CFO.



And for the agenda today, I will share some key messages related to our accomplishments in 2023 as well as current strategic initiatives underway. Carlo will cover in more detail our performance by lines of business and regions, and then Jacques-FranÃ§ois will go over our financial statement for the year. I'll come back too with closing remarks, and then we'll take your Q&As.



Before we get started, I want to draw your attention to the disclaimer that you'll find on Slide 3. And then you see the agenda.



So let me move on to review the year-end. And you can see from the slide, we delivered group revenue and operating margin results that were in line with our full year guidance.



This is my key messages. Our Eviden business reported continued growth and increased profitability in an environment where we saw a market