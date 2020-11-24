Nov 24, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

* Alex Cheatle

Ten Lifestyle Group plc - CEO & Co-Founder

* Alan Donald

Ten Lifestyle Group plc - CFO



Alex Cheatle - Ten Lifestyle Group plc - CEO & Co-Founder



These are our results for the last year. I'm Alex Cheatle, I'm the Founder and Chief Exec. And just a reminder. What we want to do as a business is become the world's most trusted service. The most trusted service in the lives of our members, a growing -- a large and growing number of people around the world. And they trust us to organize their dining, their tickets, their travel in a kind of joined-up way, and that should -- does really help them out.



And we believe that's a very big investment opportunity. As we become the best way for people to organize dining, travel, tourism, entertainment, luxury, retail, we'll have a significant and growing share of those huge markets, some of which are into the trillions in terms of value.

