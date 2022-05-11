May 11, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation Analyst Presentation
May 11, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Keziah Watt
Ten Lifestyle Group plc - Company Secretary
* Alex Cheatle
Ten Lifestyle Group plc - Group CEO & Co-Founder
* Alan Donald
Ten Lifestyle Group plc - CFO
=====================
Keziah Watt - Ten Lifestyle Group plc - Company Secretary
Good morning, and welcome to the analyst call for Ten Lifestyle Group plc's half-year results for the 2022 financial year. Without any further ado, I'll hand over to Alex.
Alex Cheatle - Ten Lifestyle Group plc - Group CEO & Co-Founder
Great. Thank you very much, Keziah. Thank you, everybody, for coming along. Welcome to the results for the first half of the financial year. We've got good results and positive outlook, so looking forward to pressing on.
As you know, we're all about becoming the most trusted service in the lives of our mass-affluent and high-net-worth members around the world.
Half Year 2022 Ten Lifestyle Group PLC Earnings Presentation Analyst Presentation Transcript
May 11, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...