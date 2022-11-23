Nov 23, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Alex Cheatle - Ten Lifestyle Group plc - Group CEO & Co-Founder



All right. Well, thank you, everybody, for coming. I think we'll kick off. We're pleased, we're excited to be announcing our results for the year to the end of August, and we'll press on straight through with that.



So first thing to remind, we are all about becoming the world's most trusted service. And we do that by providing our service through large corporate clients specifically banks, private banks, and wealth managers. Next slide, please. And we see that as a huge market opportunity.



So firstly, we get paid from premium brands driving it all to their most profitable customers. And we are becoming the best way for those wealthy and mass affluent individuals to organize their lifestyle and travel needs, which is an absolutely huge market. So we've become the best way for people owning more than GBP100,000 a year over to the ultra-high net worth. That is a colossal part of the market.



And within our market of providing concierge and travel services, we're now the established market leader. So we've got 100%