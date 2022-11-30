Nov 30, 2022 / 05:30PM GMT

Presentation

Nov 30, 2022 / 05:30PM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Alex Cheatle

Ten Lifestyle Group PLC - CEO and co-Founder

* Alan Donald

Ten Lifestyle Group PLC - CFO



Alex Cheatle - Ten Lifestyle Group PLC - CEO and co-Founder



Well [clove], thank you everybody for coming. I think we'll kick off with these three sites yet to be announced in our results for the year to the end of August and we'll press on straight through with that.



So, first thing to remind, we are all about kind of world most trusted service and we do that by providing our service through large corporate clients, specifically banks, private banks and wealth managers.



Next slide, please.



And we see that as a huge market opportunity. So firstly, we get paid from premium brands driving a lot of their most profitable customers. And we are becoming the best ways for those wealthy and mass affluent individuals to organize their lifestyle and travel needs, which is absolutely huge