Q4 2023 Rai Way SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 26, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Welcome, and thank you for joining the Rai Way Industrial Plan 2024 and '27 and 2023 full year results analyst conference call.



Andrea Moretti Rai Way SpA-Head of Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and welcome to all of you today to our '23 results and even more importantly, new '24 '27 Industrial Plan Presentation. Considering that I may be new to you be my first call. Let me start by quickly introducing myself. My name is Andrea Moretti, the new Head of IR at Rai Way. I joined a couple of months ago, and I will be your new point of contact with the company. You can find my details at the end of the presentation and then obviously, looking forward to speaking with you soon.



Today's speakers will be Mr. Roberto Cecatto, our CEO; Adalberto Pellegrino, CFO; and Giancarlo Benucci, Chief Corporate