Nov 23, 2020 / NTS GMT
Presentation Webinar
Nov 23, 2020 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Tim Metcalfe
IFC Advisory Limited - Financial PR & IR Advisor
* Al Sisto
Tern PLC - CEO
* Sarah Payne
Tern PLC - Non-Executive Director
=====================
Tim Metcalfe IFC Advisory Limited-Financial PR&IR Advisor
Well, good evening, everybody. It's now just after 5:30. Welcome to the Tern investor webinar. My name is Tim Metcalfe. I'm Managing Director of IFC Advisory. Tern's recently appointed new Financial PR and Investor Relations Adviser. We're delighted with the response to the webinar this evening. We've got over 100 attendees and we thank everybody for joining us.
Some of you know, we know it well and have been shareholders for some time and others are more recent shareholders, and particularly just wanted to be in touch to the recently joined and registered through the primary bid offering. And I'm also aware that there are a couple of prospective shareholders,
Tern PLC Investor Presentation Webinar Transcript
Nov 23, 2020 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...