Full Year 2022 Tern PLC Business Results Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Tim Metcalfe IFC Advisory-IR



So good evening everybody. My name is Tim Metcalfe, I'm Managing Director of IFC Advisory, which is Tern's Financial PR and Investor Relations Advisor. And with me today, I've got Al Sisto, who's the CEO of Tern, Sarah Payne, Tern CFO, Bruce Leith, Director of Tern, and returns portfolio companies we're pleased to say that we've got Darron Antill, from Device Authority and Alastair Williamson from Wyld Networks, Richard Vincent, from FundamentalVR apologizes that unfortunately he can't make in this evening, but Richard has recorded a very interesting presentation, which I will reply to you were later on in the event.



In terms of the running order, we can start with a few introductory remarks from Al and will then be followed by a presentation from Darren on Device Authority. I will then play Richard's FundamentalVR presentation. We'll move on to Alastair to talk about Wyld, and then we'll follow with a Q&A session.



As with these events in the past, unfortunately they're very popular, which means that unfortunately, we can't go to people