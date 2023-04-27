Tern PLC Company Update Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Tim Metcalfe IFC Advisory-IR



As I say, welcome to the Tern investor webinar, my name is Tim Metcalf, I'm Managing Director of IFC advisory, which is Tern's financial PR and Investor Relations advisors. With me today, Ian Ritchie, Al Sisto, Sarah Payne and Matthew Scherba from Tern and we're very pleased to have Jo Halliday from Talking Medicines. Joe is going to give a presentation on Talking Medicines and some very exciting developments and things that are going on there.



Then I'm going to hand over to Matthew, who's going to go through Konektio, where he has been secunded to recently. And then Ian and AI going to say a few words, a lot of these are reflective of the feedback that we've received from a number of shareholders ahead of this presentation.



And I'd like to start by saying thank you very much for everybody who's shared their opinions and their questions and their points of view. These have all been noted, they have been presented by me to the board and taken into account when putting together today's event. However, we do welcome additional questions, we will attempt