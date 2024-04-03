Yuan's Strategic Depreciation: A Move to Boost Exports and Ease Monetary Policy

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago

The Chinese yuan is experiencing a gradual decline, which market insiders believe is a strategic move by authorities to support the nation's exports and complement its monetary easing policies. Despite a 2% drop against the dollar this year, the yuan's depreciation is modest compared to sharper falls in currencies of neighboring countries like Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Taiwan, challenging its competitive edge.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC, Financial) seems to be relaxing its control over the yuan, allowing it to surpass the previously defended 7.2-per-dollar level. This shift was particularly noted last Friday when the yuan hit 7.23 against the dollar, marking its most significant daily decline in nearly three months, despite later intervention by state banks.

Analysts from National Australia Bank (NAB, Financial) suggest that the PBOC's decision to ease its yuan defense coincides with the Bank of Japan's policy shift away from negative rates and yield-curve control, indicating strategic timing. The move aims to counteract the yuan's loss of export competitiveness, especially against a weakening yen, which has hit a 30-year low against the yuan despite Japan's policy adjustments.

With the yuan's trade-weighted index rising by 2% this year due to the weakening of China's trading partners' currencies, China's export competitiveness is under threat, potentially hampering its economic recovery. The index currently stands at 99.30, well above the PBOC's preferred range, signaling potential concerns over export competitiveness.

Given the early signs of rebound in China's exports this year amidst a struggling manufacturing sector, a weaker yuan could provide the necessary boost to export earnings. Analysts from Oxford Economics and UBS suggest that while the yuan may face further depreciation, any decline will likely be controlled and gradual, with the PBOC aiming to maintain a managed and orderly adjustment process.

Moreover, the yuan's role in carry trades, where it is used as a funding currency due to its traditionally lower volatility compared to the yen, adds another layer of complexity to its valuation. Portfolio managers like Rong Ren Goh of Eastspring Investments highlight the benefits of holding long dollar-CNH positions, leveraging the yuan's position for gains in carry and capital.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.