Mar 16, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Kenneth MacKenzie - Target Healthcare REIT plc - CEO



Good morning. Welcome to Target Healthcare REIT and to our webinar on the interim results for the six months ended December 31, 2021. The keywords probably as we enter these discussions just know are resilience, perseverance, thinking about inflation protection, achieving scale, but always with downside protection. And in particular, we've been focused on that in relation to desk debt costs. My name is Kenneth MacKenzie, and I'm presenting today with Gordon Bland, who's the Finance Director. Gordon joined us some nine years ago. And I'm delighted that we have a very stable team in the business. We'll go through this presentation and have an opportunity for questions and answers towards the end.



If I can go to the overview of what we have been doing in Target Healthcare REIT. We have been building a modern purpose-built portfolio of care homes to provide long, stable, boring, repetitive income for our investors. And we're delighted within that to have 28 years almost of income in front of us, so long income.



The kind of portfolio we've